‘Part of the leadership group’: Ange Postecoglou says £45m Spurs player is already so important

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been raving over James Maddison following the player winning an award.

The international break is over and Tottenham will be hoping that they continue their momentum which sees them undefeated in their first four Premier League games.

Summer signing James Maddison has been a big catalyst for their recent success and his performances were recognised.

The attacking midfielder picked up the Premier League Player of the Month award and Postecoglou spoke about the Englishman winning the award.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Postecoglou says Maddison is so important

Postecoglou was asked about the player’s leadership and quality after winning the Player of the Month award in his press conference.

The manager said: “That’s what’s been really pleasing. I think for us it was a fairly low risk acquisition because he’s just a quality player.

“We knew that but the way he’s embraced the whole football club, his contribution on and off the field, he’s part of the leadership group, the way he’s embraced the whole group and the whole club has been fantastic for us.

“As I said we haven’t had an ideal build-up leading into the season and him coming in and I guess what you’re looking for from players like him is to come in with an enthusiasm and a freshness that maybe with players who were here last year and carrying some baggage, him and the others that have come in have created a really good energy around the place.

“I’m delighted for Madders and as you said it’s as much for what he’s done around the club as what he’s done on the field.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Maddison has been massively influential for Spurs this season. It is good to see him being praised by the manager and some may be shocked to hear how much of a leader he has been.

The £40m player clearly is having a huge impact for Spurs. If he continues to thrive then no doubt the club will be very successful this season.

There is no Europe so they can fully focus on a very high finish in the Premier League. Maddison is scoring and assisting goals and definitely feels like a player the club have not had for many years.