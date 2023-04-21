‘Paratici was sceptical’: Journalist suggests 51-year-old’s chances of being hired by Spurs have just gone up











Fabio Paratici’s ban from football has been upheld and the Italian Sporting Director has now resigned from Spurs.

This will have huge knock-on effects across the club, and the search for a new manager will be drastically different from this point.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Tom Barclay has been discussing Paratici’s ban and how this could affect the managerial search, and he’s suggested that Mauricio Pochettino’s chances of getting the Tottenham job have now increased.

Indeed, Barclay says that he’s been led to believe that Paratici was sceptical about the idea of hiring Pochettino, and now that the Italian has left Spurs, the Argentine could be moved up the north London club’s shortlist.

Pochettino’s chances have increased

Barclay shared what he knows about this situation.

‘It will be interesting to see how this effects the managerial search. They’re almost looking at a Director of Football as well as a manager right now. That complicates it in some ways, but in others it simplifies it. The power is in Daniel Levy’s hands now. We’re led to believe that Paratici was more sceptical about Mauricio Pochettino, so perhaps it may increase the chances of a return for Pochettino. Luis Enrique was very much favoured by Paratici, so maybe he slips down the list now,” Barclay said.

Levy loves him

All of the power now lies in the hands of Daniel Levy, and it’s fair to say that Pochettino will be one of his favoured candidates.

It’s no secret that Levy is a massive fan of Pochettino. The pair were very close during Pochettino’s first spell in north London, and that relationship is reportedly still quite strong.

Of course, there are a few issues in that the 51-year-old was unceremoniously dumped by Spurs in 2019, but we’ve seen managers go back to former clubs before and we could see it happen again here.

