Paratici might not even put 43-year-old manager on Spurs' shortlist, he doesn't know him well - journalist











Speaking on The View from The Lane Podcast, The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke has been discussing Tottenham’s search for a new manager and Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian has been making waves over at Brighton this season, and he’s been linked with a move to Tottenham at the end of the season.

However, Pitt-Brooke has questioned whether or not De Zerbi will even be on Tottenham’s shortlist, stating that Fabio Paratici doesn’t know the 43-year-old well enough to consider him as Spurs’ next manager.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Paratici may not consider De Zerbi

The journalist shared what he knows about Paratici’s shortlist.

“What I should add is that we don’t know who is on the list. I believe Enrique is very likely to be on top of the list because Paratici has always admired him a huge amount. The other names, Glasner is someone Paratici is a big fan of. Amorim and Spalletti are other managers Paratici is a big fan of. De Zerbi, I think he would be a really good fit, but I’m not sure if he is that close to Paratici, so I can’t be sure that he’s on the list,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Get to know him

Pitt-Brooke says that Paratici may not consider De Zerbi because he doesn’t know him well enough, but if this is the case he should get to know him, and soon.

Indeed, the Italian is one of the very best young coaches in the Premier League right now, and he could actually be the right man for Spurs at this moment in time.

However, it sounds as though Tottenham are shackled by the fact that they’re relying on Fabio Paratici’s contact book and knowledge, and De Zerbi seemingly isn’t on his radar in the same way other managers may be.

Paratici needs to sound out De Zerbi, because he’s more than good enough to be Tottenham’s next gaffer.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Show all