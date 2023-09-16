Paratici decision from August 2022 now looking like a masterstroke which could save Spurs millions – TBR View

One of the transfers former Tottenham Director of Football Fabio Paratici made for the club is now looking like a masterstroke which has saved them a lot of money.

Back in August 2022, Tottenham signed Destiny Udogie for around £15million. He was loaned back to his former club Udinese last season but came back over the summer ready to play for the North London club.

Now, he is an integral part of new manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans. The Italian full-back has played all four Premier League games for the club this season.

He has massively impressed and not only has he looked like a top player but he also looks like a signing which has saved Spurs millions.

Udogie signing looks like a masterstroke

With Udogie only 20 years-old, he has a very high ceiling and he is already playing to a top Premier League quality this season.

If he keeps this up, then he will no doubt become a player worth far more than the £15million Spurs paid for him.

The player is not just good defensively but also good offensively. He has managed two assists in his four Premier League games.

More so, with the way the inflated market is these days, £15million will feel like a bargain for a player performing at such a high level.

Paratici may have shocked many spending £15million on a young prospect at the time but it is right now looking like a masterstroke for multiple reasons.

If Udogie can continue his good form then Spurs have a great modern full-back on their hands who has both attacking and defending qualities.