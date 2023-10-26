Pape Matar Sarr suggests £190k-a-week Spurs player has outstanding right foot

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has taken part in an interview in which he had to build his perfect Spurs player.

Speaking to FuboCanada, the Tottenham star had to name players from Spurs – past or present – to make five traits.

Those were left foot, right foot, speed, strength, and heading.

Sarr named two current Tottenham teammates – Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma – for right foot and strength respectively.

The Spurs midfielder then picked Gareth Bale for the left foot, Kyle Walker for speed, and Harry Kane in terms of headers.

When asked whether this dream Tottenham player would win the Ballon d’Or, Sarr replied: “Yes, definitely”.

The 20-year-old Spurs ace then added one more category, football IQ, and his pick was Luka Modric.

It’s nice to see Son get recognition, and he does have an outstanding right foot. That said, he’s also very impressive with his left.

As per the Premier League website, the £190,000-a-week star (Spotrac) has 62 league goals with his right and 44 with his left.

Kane would’ve also been a great shout for right foot. He has 130 league goals with his right and 41 with his left.

It’s also good to hear Bissouma – another current player – get a shout-out for his strength.

Son rising to the occasion for Tottenham

Son has well and truly stepped up to the plate for Tottenham this season.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has made the 31-year-old his captain, and also moved him into the centre-forward position.

Not only has Son risen to the occasion as the Spurs captain, but he’s also registering crucial goals and assists.

His efforts have been crucial in Tottenham going to the top of the Premier League table after nine games.

And to think Tottenham only paid a reported £22million to sign him eight years ago. This is very much one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history.