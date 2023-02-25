Pape Matar Sarr shares what Son Heung-min has done for him at Spurs











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has praised Spurs teammate Son Heung-min, in conversation with Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old says he has struck up a friendship with the Tottenham forward, who has been “so nice” to him since joining.

Sarr has come to the fore this season amid injuries in midfield. Both Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are out long-term.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Senegal international started alongside Oliver Skipp in the Champions League last-16 first-leg trip to AC Milan.

Both players did very well and showed Tottenham fans that the future of their midfield is in great hands.

Sarr has made six senior appearances for Spurs this season and looks set to have a bright future in the game.

Tottenham signed the youngster from French side Metz back in 2021.

Sarr says he has got along well with Son since his first day at Spurs, and he has become a mentor of sorts for him.

“He’s nice, so nice,” Sarr said about the South Korea international.

“Even if I say something wrong [in English] he tries to understand it to put me at ease.

“Since the first day I met him, we got on.

“We have a good friendship, he helps me a lot and gives advice on the pitch and off it.

“I appreciate that a lot and he’s one of my favourites in the team.”

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Son a star on and off the field

Son really is the gift that keeps on giving for Tottenham.

Since joining back in 2015 for a reported £22million, he has been instrumental in Spurs’ efforts on and off the field.

Not only does he impress in games, but he’s absolutely adored in the dressing room and among the fanbase.

It’s great to see him take Sarr under his wing and no doubt he’ll help the youngster achieve his potential.