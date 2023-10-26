Pape Matar Sarr says £22m player does more skills in Tottenham training than anyone else

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has claimed that his captain Son Heung-min does more skills in training than any other player at the club.

Spurs have had an amazing start to the new season. They are currently on top of the Premier League table, and Son has been one of their best players. Sarr has now claimed on Fubo that the South Korean is full of skills in Tottenham‘s training sessions.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Pape Matar Sarr says Son Heung-min does more skills in Tottenham training than anyone else

Tottenham signed Son Heung-min from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015 for £22 million (Guardian).

The South Korean is an absolute superstar now, but his debut season in England was a really difficult one. He managed just eight goals in the entire campaign.

Son has since been amazing. He is definitely one of the best players in the Premier League, and his finishing is up there with the best in the country.

However, what many don’t really associate Son with is his skills with the ball. Everybody knows he can do incredible things, but the South Korean isn’t the first player who’ll come to your mind when you think of skills.

That wasn’t the case with Pape Matar Sarr. When the young midfielder was asked who does the most skills in Tottenham’s training sessions, he quickly replied: “I would say Sonny!”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Son could lead Spurs to glory

Tottenham are currently unbeaten and are on top of the Premier League table. Yes, that means nothing and even numerous Spurs fans feel they can’t carry this kind of form until the end of the season.

Our question is – why can’t they?

Spurs will only play one game a week for most of the remainder of this season. They have a fantastic squad already, and their skipper is firing all cylinders up front for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham’s history tells us they will crumble, but this really does look like a very different Spurs side, and the fact that they play way fewer games than the other teams in the top six means they have a great chance of achieving something really special this season.