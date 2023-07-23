Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has congratulated Arnaut Danjuma on Instagram after his former teammate completed a switch to Everton today.

Everton officially announced the signing of Danjuma on a season-long loan deal on Sunday as the Dutchman makes the switch from Villarreal.

Of course, the 26-year-old was close to a move to Goodison Park back in January. But after completing his medical and media duties at Finch Farm, he joined Tottenham.

Danjuma struggled for minutes in North London under former Spurs boss Antonio Conte, despite impressing in a couple of cameo displays.

And after Sean Dyche finally got his man today, Spurs midfielder Pape Matar Sarr sent his former teammate a message on social media.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Sarr sends message to Danjuma

Danjuma took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures of himself in Everton colours.

He wrote: “Second time lucky.”

The likes of Norwich City defender Max Aarons and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat congratulated the winger.

And Sarr replied beneath the post: “My guy,” alongside a raising hands emoji.

Dyche will be delighted to finally get Danjuma through the door as Everton are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

It was only the season before last when Danjuma starred for Villarreal in the Champions League as he helped them reach the semi-finals.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Toffees struggled to find the back of the net consistently last season and the former Bournemouth forward has shown he has a keen eye for goal.

Danjuma’s spell in North London didn’t quite work out due to the turmoil in the dugout at Spurs, but he should be a brilliant addition to Dyche’s squad.