Paolo Di Canio sends 'beautiful' message to Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto











Paolo Di Canio sent a message to Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto live on Italian television last night, reacting to what the youngster did against Cardiff in January.

The 19-year-old joined the Whites last summer from Swiss side FC Zurich. He cost just under £4 million (Daily Mail), and his performances over the last few months have really caught the eye.

Gnonto’s best display in a Leeds United shirt, however, came in the FA Cup replay against Cardiff City last month. That even impressed Di Canio.

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Paolo Di Canio sends message to Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto

Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto started both games against Cardiff last month.

He couldn’t do much in the first leg with respect to direct goal contributions, but he came to life in the replay at Elland Road.

The teenager pulled off an outrageous scissor kick to put his side ahead, before scoring again later on in the game to help the Whites secure an impressive 5-2 win.

Di Canio was watching his young compatriot from Italy, and he sent Gnonto a message live on Sky Sports last night.

He said: “Hi Willy, first of all, I want to congratulate you because you have fitted in very quickly into the most beautiful, most coveted, most spectacular, most difficult championship in the world. Well done!

“But when you score like this, I’m getting a lot of phone calls, like I’m your grandfather, asking ‘have you seen it?’ I saw it, it’s beautiful and very similar (to mine).

“A very difficult goal. Beautiful, beautiful. Don’t do it better now or they’ll bombard me with phone calls and I can’t answer them all. Anyway, well done and God Save the Premier League. Good luck and God Bless.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

TBR View:

Gnonto wasn’t expected to play a lot for Leeds this season, but the youngster has started each of the Whites’ last seven Premier League games.

The teenager has scored three goals and provided an assist in all competitions in 12 appearances, and although he is still a bit raw, the potential is there for everyone to see.

With Jesse Marsch gone now, it will be interesting to see who Leeds will appoint as their next manager and if Gnonto will be a regular fixture in their side.

The Whites take on Manchester United tonight, and Gnonto could start again.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Show all