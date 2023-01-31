Arsenal Transfers: Sambi Lokonga close to completing Crystal Palace move











Crystal Palace will confirm the signing of Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga before the deadline at 11pm tonight.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Lokonga will pen a loan deal until the end of the season with Palace, after what he describes as a ‘whirlwind deal’.

The move for Lokonga comes off the back of Arsenal making their move for Italian midfielder, Jorginho. The experienced Chelsea man is set to be announced today, with pictures of him in an Arsenal shirt already doing the rounds.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Lokonga, meanwhile, is hoping to get some game time under former Gunners skipper Patrick Vieira.

The Belgian has slipped down the pecking order since signing for £17m. He struggled recently against Manchester City, all but confirming his need to go out and play regular football.

TBR’s View: Vieira can get Lokonga going

This is a smart move. Arsenal will trust Vieira with Lokonga and will be hoping he can get going under a big former player in Patrick Vieira.

Lokonga has a lot to offer but has just come up short really in terms of the level required in the PL.

Palace will hope to see the best of the young midfielder. He can add steel and quality, and with the help of Vieira, might yet prove a good player for Arsenal going into the future.