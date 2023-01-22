Pablo Fornals sends message to Jarrod Bowen on Instagram











West Ham United finally returned to winning ways yesterday, as they beat fellow strugglers Everton 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen scored a brace as the Hammers dragged themselves out of the relegation zone.

He took to Instagram after the match to celebrate his side’s win, and the news that he’s expecting twins.

Bowen has not managed to hit the same heights as he did last season during this campaign.

He was one of just a handful of players to record more than 10 goals and 10 assists last season.

His form earned him a call-up to the England squad, and helped West Ham quality for the Europa Conference League.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Unfortunately, Bowen – along with many of his teammates – haven’t hit the same heights this season.

It meant that the 26-year-old missed out on England’s World Cup squad, which would have been a bitter blow.

Bowen will be hoping yesterday’s brace will spark a return to his brilliant scoring form from last season.

David Moyes certainly needs the likes of Bowen to step up if they’re going to avoid a relegation scrap.

Bowen scores brace to secure West Ham win

The attacking midfielder posted on Instagram after the match, simply using a baby and football emoji.

Pablo Fornals replied, saying, “He’s on fire”, while Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd loved his performance.

Said Benrahma also applauded his fellow attacker after a vital win.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen posts on Instagram after scoring a brace. Cr. (jarrodbowen) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

There has been speculation surrounding Moyes’ future at the club, with two managers already linked with his job.

West Ham have invested heavily in the squad this season, but they’ve not been able to kick on from back-to-back top seven finishes.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The future of captain Declan Rice is also very much up in the air, after his admission he wanted to play Champions League football.

Bowen scoring a brace yesterday will certainly ease some fears about relegation.

They now have an FA Cup tie against Derby County to prepare for that will act as a welcome distraction.

Show all