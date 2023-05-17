Owen Hargreaves says 25-year-old Tottenham target is like Carlos Tevez











Owen Hargreaves has compared reported Tottenham Hotspur target and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez to Carlos Tevez.

Tottenham could be searching for a new striker over the next couple of transfer windows, with Harry Kane’s contract set to run until 2024.

The England captain will face a huge decision over his future come the summer as Spurs look to tie him down on a new long-term deal.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Inter’s Lautaro Martinez over the past year.

Indeed, Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier this month that the north Londoners have once again registered their interest in Martinez.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 25-year-old was in action for Inter Milan last night as his goal helped Simone Inzaghi’s men to a 1-0 win over AC Milan.

The Nerazzurri booked their place in the Champions League final with a 3-0 win on aggregate and Owen Hargreaves raved about Martinez on BT Sport.

Hargreaves raves about Martinez

Hargreaves was left amazed by Martinez’s display last night and compared him to former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez.

“He’s a fabulous player,” he said. “The way he leads the line reminds me a bit of Carlos Tevez – how aggressive he is, but he’s got a great touch, always running forward.

“Martinez has been fantastic. What a fabulous player! He can press, is a good finisher, and has good link-up play.

“He literally gives you everything you need from a centre-forward.”

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Martinez has impressed for Inter over the past few years and has been long-linked with a move to England.

But it seems unlikely that the Argentine will rock up at Spurs anytime soon, particularly as the club looks set to miss out on Champions League football.

Spurs will undoubtedly be fully focused on trying to convince Kane to extend his stay in north London. Yet, they may need to start planning for the possibility of him leaving the club over the next year.

