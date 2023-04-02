Owen Hargreaves says £16m Newcastle player was ‘tormenting’ Manchester United today











Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin for his display against Manchester United today.

Newcastle put in an exceptional performance against Erik ten Hag’s men as they completely dominated the game from the opening minute.

The Magpies missed plenty of chances in the opening 45 minutes and Eddie Howe would have been wondering how his side weren’t leading at half-time.

Allan Saint-Maximin got the nod on the left-hand side again and it’s fair to say that he caused the Red Devils plenty of problems.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 26-year-old faced up against Diogo Dalot and the Portuguese right-back struggled to deal with his pace and trickery.

And Hargreaves heaped praise on the Frenchman at half-time, claiming that he would be a ‘nightmare’ to play against.

Hargreaves praises Saint-Maximin

Speaking to the Premier League’s official website, Hargreaves said that Saint-Maximin was given far too much space to run at Dalot today.

“It’s been one-way traffic, I don’t know how Newcastle haven’t scored,” the former Manchester United man said.

“Saint-Maximin has found himself in so much space all game, they really should be doing better. You’d hate to play against a kid like this, he can go both ways, he’s tormenting you.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle finally grabbed the goal they deserved in the second-half and once again, Saint-Maximin was involved.

The £16.5 million forward got on the end of Bruno Guimaraes’ cross and nodded the ball back to Joe Willock, who smashed the ball into an empty goal.

Eddie Howe’s men deserved nothing less after they were the better team for the majority of the game at St James’ Park today.

Callum Wilson came off the bench to secure a vital three points and the Magpies moved up third in the Premier League table after the 2-0 win.

Newcastle have been brilliant in recent weeks and after it looked like their assault on the top-four was coming to a halt, they are once again in a commanding position to secure Champions League football next season.

Show all