Owen Hargreaves has raved about reported Tottenham Hotspur target Mathys Tel after the youngster scored a brilliant goal for Bayern Munich last night.

Hargreaves was co-commentating on the game on TNT Sports and labelled Tel a ‘special’ talent.

Tottenham were heavily linked with a move for Tel over the summer as they negotiated a deal to offload Harry Kane to Bayern.

Indeed, The Guardian reported back in July that Spurs were keen on signing the talented youngster but Thomas Tuchel wanted to keep hold of him.

Of course, a move to North London didn’t materialise for the 18-year-old but Kane did secure his switch to the German capital.

And Hargreaves was impressed with Tel’s display from the bench against Manchester United last night.

Hargreaves raves about Tottenham target Tel

Tel replaced Kane in the latter stages of last night’s Champions League game and bagged a brilliant goal.

The Frenchman made a smart run in behind the United defence and was picked out by Joshua Kimmich.

He then took the ball down superbly and smashed the it past Andre Onana. And his goal certainly impressed Hargreaves.

“He’s another special player, Fletch,” Hargreaves said. “That’s his third goal this season, 18 years old.

“I know they paid a lot of money for him, but he didn’t play a lot last season. What a take and what a finish.”

Bayern snapped up Tel for a fee worth £25 million last summer as the youngster made the switch from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

While Spurs failed to land Tel this summer, it remains unclear whether or not they will revisit their interest in future windows.

Of course, they may face a difficult task in terms of luring him from one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

But Kane is likely to lead the line for Bayern for the next two to three seasons at least, meaning Tel will be limited to substitute appearances.