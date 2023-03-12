Owen Hargreaves praises Tottenham striker Richarlison for Nottingham Forest display











Tottenham won out against Nottingham Forest this weekend as Richarlison finally got the nod from Antonio Conte.

Richarlison was unlucky not to score as well. He bagged in the opening minute but saw it harshly ruled out by VAR for offside.

For the Brazilian, getting the nod from the off will have felt big. Having appeared to criticise Antonio Conte earlier in the week, the Italian manager responded and then put his faith in the former Everton man.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And speaking on Premier League productions this weekend, former Man United man Owen Hargreaves believes Richarlison deserved credit for his efforts.

“Richarlison gave this team so much. He was involved in the build-up,” Hargreaves said.

“With Porro, you know, Royal can’t play that ball. But that header from Harry Kane, that’s why he scores 200+ goals. He knows exactly where the ball is coming from and where he wants to score it. He makes scoring look easy.”

Richarlison delivered the work ethic that he became well known for at Everton. For Spurs, he’s not quite delivered as yet but there does appear to be a willingness from the player to do well.

TBR’s View: Richarlison can still be a great Tottenham signing

The money for Richarlison was big and there was high expectations. So far, we’ve not seen nearly enough from him and he’s rightly had a bit of criticism.

However, there were signs yesterday that Richarlison might well prove to be a good signing in the end for Spurs.

The Brazilian obviously has plenty of ability. You don’t become Brazil’s number nine without being a top talent.

Now, Richarlison needs to show the Tottenham fans – and Conte – that he deserves more minutes. If he plays, you do feel the goals will come. And really, that’s all anyone can ask for from the striker right now.