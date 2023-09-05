Owen Hargreaves insists £22m Tottenham player is not good at creating chances

Owen Hargreaves has insisted that Son Heung-min is more suited to playing as a striker as the forward isn’t good at creating chances.

Hargreaves has been speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show and feels Son just isn’t creative enough to play out wide.

Ange Postecoglou used Son as a striker on Saturday as Spurs thrashed Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor. The 31-year-old replaced the out-of-form Richarlison and bagged a brilliant hat-trick on the day.

Son was yet to score or provide an assist this season before Saturday’s game, with the new Tottenham captain being used as a left winger.

But Hargreaves feels he’s well-suited to playing through the middle for Spurs due to his ability to finish with both feet.

Hargreaves on Son

Speaking on the Kelly and Wright Show, Hargreaves claimed Son isn’t as creative as the likes of Dejan Kulusevski.

“I prefer Son when he’s, I know this sounds ridiculous, closer to the goal and shooting,” the pundit said. “I know he comes off the left and comes inside but I do think he’s at his best when he’s taking a quick touch and finish.

“I don’t think he’s a good creator, a Kulusevski type. That’s why I think he’s better down the middle he can go left or right.

“I think he’s the best finisher with his weaker foot. He hits the ball so clean, he can go both ways.

“Everybody loves Sonny – he’s like the nicest guy because he’s always smiling. I think everybody wants to see him do well and I’m just happy to see Tottenham play some good stuff.”

Son has been a decent creative outlet for Tottenham over the years and has racked up a total of 80 assists in 377 appearances.

But he didn’t provide a single assist in all competitions last season and in the current set-up under Postecoglou, he looks more comfortable playing through the middle.

The £22 million man’s strengths lie in and around the box and it’s fair to say he made quite the impact on Saturday after replacing Richarlison in the side.