Owen Hargreaves delivers his verdict on Richarlison's display for Tottenham vs Manchester United











Tottenham fought back from two down against Manchester United but the wait for a goal went on for Richarlison.

The Brazilian was given the nod by new interim boss Ryan Mason. Richarlison formed a front three with Son and Kane and in the main, looked a threat.

However, he missed a golden chance in the first-half and looked a player short of confidence in front of goal. Indeed, Richarlison has yet to score a Premier League goal for Spurs this season and the toll showed at times.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

But away from the goals, the Brazilian actually put in a decent performance. And speaking on BT Sport, former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves actually believed Richarlison was unlucky to be subbed by Mason in the second half.

“I thought Richarlison was unlucky to come off actually. He played well,” Hargreaves remarked.

Richarlison has struggled to get into any sort of form since signing for big money. Under Antonio Conte, he cut a frustrated figure and even spoke out at times about his situation.

He’ll be hoping for more chances under Mason between now and the end of May. And if he can seize that chance, then he might just head into next season in a better place.

TBR’s View: Richarlison has a lot to prove at Tottenham

For all the effort we can see his puts in, the fact remains that Richarlison has not delivered anything for the money Spurs paid. At the moment, he’s in the category of flop signing.

We all know there is a player in there. Richarlison showed his worth with Everton and he was excellent with Watford as well. He’s also Brazil’s number nine, which is no mean feat.

But when it comes to it, he needs to start scoring goals and performing. Yes, regular games will help that. But he needs to start scoring goals, or fans will start to really question him.