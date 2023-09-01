Overseas club submit £5m bid for Leeds player who ‘ticks so many boxes’

Leeds United have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window, making a multitude of impressive signings this summer.

While the Whites seem unlikely to make any further deals ahead of the deadline, they’ll need to watch out for clubs coming after their players.

As a club that dropped from the Premier League to the Championship, Leeds lost a lot of players over the course of summer.

Now, a report from The Athletic has claimed that Elland Road talent Darko Gyabi has just been the subject of a £5million bid from Valenciennes.

Admittedly, it doesn’t look like the 19-year-old is in line for much first-team football at Leeds this season.

Gyabi was expected to make a breakthrough this season after the club suffered relegation from the Premier League.

However, Archie Gray has moved above him in the pecking order. In addition, Leeds have signed two more midfielders.

With that in mind, Gyabi’s future at the club remains uncertain. Fleetwood Town have reportedly moved for the midfielder on loan.

Phil Hay has now reported that Valenciennes, who apparently saw a £4million bid rejected yesterday, are now trying again with a slightly higher bid.

Leeds should probably go for the Fleetwood offer, in all honesty.

Not only do they get to keep him – assuming it’s a straight loan offer – but he’d get the chance to get experience in the English league.

In addition, £5million is a low offer for such a talent, at a club that has just come down from the Premier League and will fancy their chances of going back up again soon.

Harry Brooks, who previously coached Gyabi, sung his praises back in 2022, when he was about to join Leeds.

He described the midfielder as a “wonderful” player who “ticks so many boxes”, and so much more.

That’s not the kind of player you really want to just let go for a mere £5million.