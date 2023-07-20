Overseas champions ‘give up’ on move for ‘incredible’ Tottenham star – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is unlikely to be playing for Spurs after the transfer window shuts.

The Tottenham playmaker hasn’t played for Spurs since January 2022.

Lo Celso has spent the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal, where he has done really well.

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, finding a taker for Lo Celso is now proving tricky.

Now, another club has apparently withdrawn their interest in the Tottenham ace.

Two days ago, the Spurs man’s entourage told Radio Punto Nuovo that there had been talks with Napoli.

However, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now reported that the Serie A champions are “ready to give up”.

“There aren’t the conditions to carry on the negotiation,” he told Tgr Rai, via Tutto Napoli.

Which is why Napoli are ready to give up on the Argentine.

Apparently, Aurelio De Laurentiis wanted to sign Lo Celso on a loan deal. This was the only solution he was looking for.

However, the Spurs board was not in favour of this, according to Venerato.

As a result, Napoli will now look elsewhere to bolster their midfield ranks.

Our view

You can understand why Spurs are not willing to loan Lo Celso out once again.

The ‘incredible‘ talent has spent the last 18 months still on Tottenham’s books but playing elsewhere.

Lo Celso is reported to be on £100,000-a-week and his Spurs contract runs until the summer of 2025.

With that in mind, Tottenham really could do with just selling him if they don’t plan to play him.

At the same time, you have to wonder whether any clubs are willing to spend big to buy him outright.

It sounds like the best compromise would be a loan with obligation to buy.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Maybe – and this is just a guess – Napoli were not willing to do so, and as such the deal fell through.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. It’s not like Lo Celso hasn’t proven his worth the last 18 months.

He has done well at Villarreal, putting himself in the shop window and keeping his valuation fairly high.