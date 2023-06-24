‘Overnight’: Fabrizio Romano has some Saturday morning transfer news for Leeds fans

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente will spend another season in Italy with Roma, after terms were agreed with the Serie A club last night.

Llorente spent part of last year with the Rome club as he struggled to adapt to life in West Yorkshire since making an £18m move.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have now come to an agreement with Roma and Llorente for him to return this summer for another year.

Roma to sign Diego Llorente

Taking to his Twitter account this morning, Romano has confirmed that an agreement has been reached over night for Llorent to return to the Italian capital.

Llorente moving on will free up some wages for Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Spaniard is expected to be among a number of players who move on this summer. Other Leeds stars such as Robin Koch, Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams all have clubs looking at them.

Llorente, of course, enjoyed a fine season as he helped Roma to the Europa League final. Another successful season is likely to see the Italian club pay good money to sign him permanently from Leeds.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Reshaping the squad

Leeds might not have a manager in place yet but it’s clear they have a strategy inside the club about which players can be moved on at will.

Llorente was always going to be one of those players. After playing for six months and doing well in Rome, he was never going to return to play Championship football.

For Leeds, this should work out as being a good deal. They’ll hope over time that his performances will convince Roma to make things permanent. And if they can get their £18m back or close to it, then it’s happy days all around.