Roy Keane admits there’s a lot of things he doesn’t like about one Arsenal man

Roy Keane has now admitted that there’s one or two things that may annoy him about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta right now.

The Manchester United man was speaking on the first episode of ‘Stick to Football’ and mentioned that Mikel Arteta’s behaviour had irritated him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Keane did commend Arteta on his work done at Arsenal but pointed out that his celebrations were over the top.

Keane said: “Arteta is a lot of things I don’t like but obviously he’s doing a good job there.

“But sometimes you look at the staff and you think that is over the top.

“I think when there is 28 staff hugging each other and the bus driver and the chef are joining in, you are thinking hold on a second.”

Roy Keane obviously isn’t shy to a bit of controversy, and his words may unsettle an Arsenal fan or two.

However, those fans may console themselves that Arteta and Arsenal do at least have something to celebrate.

Mikel Arteta’s celebrations are flamboyant, but that passion does seem crucial to the ethos at the club.

Keane admits that Arteta annoys him at Arsenal

Of course, Arteta and Arsenal will probably be more focused on their trip to Brentford tonight rather than Keane’s comments.

Despite only being a couple of months into the season Arsenal are already enduring something of an injury crisis.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka being the latest big names to fall against Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend.

It will reportedly be a much changed Arsenal side in the Carabao Cup for a very tricky away fixture.

Emille Smith Rowe and Jakub Kiwior being two of the stand out names to come in.

And Arsenal fans will surely be more than happy to see Arteta celebrating in any style at the end of the game tonight, even if it may anger Roy Keane.