‘Outstanding’ winger wanted by Crystal Palace is keen on a move, but there’s a problem

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Jack Clarke this summer but it looks like the player will not be moving anywhere this summer.

Crystal Palace are looking a bit short of numbers at this current time and right-winger Michael Olise is injured for the foreseeable.

Reports have linked multiple Premier League sides with the winger. Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton and Burnley are apparently two of the main clubs keen to sign him.

Now, TEAMtalk has shared that Burnley have been told that Jack Clarke is ‘not for sale this summer’. Clarke is ‘keen on a move’ but it looks like he will not get his wish.

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Crystal Palace Jack Clarke not for sale

A transfer target of Crystal Palace not being available this summer is not the news they need to hear right now, especially as he’s a player in an area they need.

The ‘simply outstanding‘ winger has tonnes of potential and was one of the best players in the Championship last season with Sunderland.

With Olise currently injured and Wilfried Zaha leaving the club, they have lost their two best wingers. With just over a week until the season starts, the club need to act fast or their squad will look a lot weaker than last season.

This is not what fans would have wanted. They have been battling relegation for well over a decade and fans will want some more ambition next season.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The club have been great in finding recent English Football League talents, but sadly it now looks like they will have to wait or make an astronomical bid if they want Clarke.

Palace will lack a lot of attacking quality for their first game of the season if things don’t change soon. Currently, it looks like they could be heavily relying on Eberechi Eze.