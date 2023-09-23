Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has heaped praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of the North London derby tomorrow.

The clash at the Emirates on Sunday is a huge one for both clubs. They’ve both started the season in identical fashion – winning four and drawing one of their first five league games – but the game tomorrow will be their toughest test yet.

Here’s what Postecoglou said about Arteta.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou praises Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Apart from Pep Guardiola and perhaps Roberto De Zerbi, the most exciting managers in the Premier League right now are Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou

The Gunners boss has done a magnificent job at the Emirates over the last few years. He almost led them to the Premier League title last season, and they’re certainly in another title race this time as well.

Postecoglou, on the other hand, has only just arrived. He has been given the task of transforming Tottenham, and early signs show huge promise.

The Australian, in a way, is in a similar position to where Arteta was a few years ago. He refused to admit that he and the Arsenal boss are comparable, but he did not hide his admiration for the £158,000-a-week (GiveMeSport) Spaniard.

He said, as per Football London: “The whole football club, Arsenal have done a really great job in understanding that they were probably heading in a direction which wasn’t going to be successful. Once Mikel came in, they stuck to the process irrespective of short-term gains that may have been made by going in a different direction,” he said.

“I think Mikel has been outstanding, really strong right from the start by having a real vision for the football club and the club’s backed him, but I don’t think that’s unique. I think Liverpool did the same with Jurgen [Klopp]. Most clubs that end up having a successful period do it on the back of having a really clear idea of what they’re trying to create.

“The only problem is that a lot of clubs jump at shadows at the first sign of things not progressing at the rate they were hoping for. Credit to Arsenal and credit to Mikel that they backed each other and they’re reaping the rewards of it, but that’s not a blueprint for us to follow.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

Ange Postecoglou is adamant that his blueprint is completely different to what Mikel Arteta’s was at Arsenal, but Tottenham should really consider following a few things that the Gunners did.

Spurs have gotten off to a fantastic start, but there will surely be hiccups along the way. They could easily lose a few games on the bounce and fans could begin to question if they have the right man in charge.

Daniel Levy and co should not jump the gun at that point. They should stick with Postcoglou just like Arsenal stuck with Arteta, and that will likely lead to success in the coming years.

The North London derby tomorrow will definitely be an exciting watch, and we can’t wait.