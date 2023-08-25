‘Outstanding’ Tottenham player missed training yesterday, he’s injured

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison was reportedly not pictured in training yesterday due to a possible injury ahead of Spurs’ game against Bournemouth this weekend.

Ange Postecoglou‘s side have gotten off to a good start in the Premier League, picking up four out of a possible six points so far. Up next is a tricky test against the Cherries, and there’s a chance they could be without Maddison.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

James Maddison not pictured in Tottenham training yesterday due to possible injury

Tottenham signed James Maddison from Leicester City this summer, and he is an ‘outstanding‘ addition to their squad.

The Englishman has been amazing in the Premier League for years. He is up there with the best attacking midfielders in the country, and everyone felt he would be a wanted man after the Foxes went down.

Tottenham, however, swooped in and signed him without much trouble, and he has been excellent under Postecoglou so far.

Maddison left last weekend with a protective boot, which suggested he had picked up an injury. Now, The Athletic claim that he wasn’t pictured in training yesterday after undergoing a scan on his foot on Monday.

Postecoglou is due to face the media today, and it will be interesting to see what he says.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

TBR View:

Losing Maddison to injury would be a huge blow for Tottenham.

The Englishman has settled in brilliantly in Spurs’ midfield. His performances in the first two games of the season were very, very impressive, and fans were looking forward to seeing more of him.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but if Maddison did miss training yesterday, it seems likely that he will be unavailable for the game against Bournemouth tomorrow.

Spurs fans will be hoping that it’s nothing serious and he’ll be back very soon.