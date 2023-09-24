‘Outstanding’: Tim Sherwood says £30m Arsenal man is a ‘real problem’ for Tottenham today

Arsenal take on Tottenham today in a massive north London derby which will feel like laying marker down for the winner.

The Gunners will be confident after their good start to the season. Tottenham are also playing well under Ange Postecoglou and seem to have a new lease of life under their new boss.

However, speaking on Sky’s Soccer Saturday before the game, former Spurs midfielder Tim Sherwood admitted his old should be worried about Martin Odegaard.

Tim Sherwood tells Tottenham to worry about Martin Odegaard

Speaking about Arsenal’s best players on Sky, Sherwood was quick to point out the number of threats in the Gunners’ arsenal.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And when it comes to Odegaard, Sherwood feels that Spurs simply have to get someone close to him to stop him today.

“He is just an outstanding player, pops up with big goals as well. He is certainly their best player along with Saka,” Sherwood said.

“I just think he is a manager’s dream, never gives you a problem, I am sure of that. He is going to be a real problem for Tottenham tomorrow. They need to get someone around him, try to stop him play because he dictates the play.”

Odegaard has signed a new contract this week with Arsenal and will be hoping to round off a great week by getting a win in the NLD.

Big player in a big game

If Arsenal are to see off Spurs today in the NLD, then Martin Odegaard is indeed likely to play a key role.

He has been nothing short of superb since signing for around £30m and is now one of the premier midfielders in Europe.

If Odegaard plays well, then Tottenham might struggle to find answers for Arsenal today.