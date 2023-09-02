The transfer window is now closed and over the next few weeks you’re going to hear one question asked quite a lot.

Indeed, there’s going to be plenty of talk over who won the transfer window in the coming days.

Arsenal could make a case for winning the window, as could Bournemouth, but according to Clinton Morrison, speaking on Premier League Productions, West Ham are the real winners of the window.

Morrison says that the Hammers have done some excellent business after selling Declan Rice for big money, and he says that he thinks James Ward-Prowse in particular is an outstanding signing.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Ward-Prowse a fantastic signing

Morrison gave his verdict on the midfielder

“I could tell you who has done the best business. I’d say West Ham. West Ham have done good business. They sold Declan Rice for a lot of money and the players they’ve brought in have all been good. Ward-Prowse, an outstanding signing I think Ward-Prowse is, so I think West Ham at the moment,” Morrison said.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Great addition

Ward-Prowse to West Ham may well go down as one of the most underrated pieces of business any team has done this summer.

Yes, the midfielder was relegated with Southampton last season, but he’s been a top-class Premier League player for almost a decade and he came at a reasonable fee.

He’s never injured, he works hard and he’s got one hell of a strike on him.

Ward-Prowse probably won’t be anyone’s signing of the season, but this is a very good pick-up from West Ham and one that they should ultimately be very happy with.