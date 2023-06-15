‘Outstanding’ player Mikel Arteta sold suggests he’s happy he left Arsenal

Fulham star Bernd Leno has claimed that he has absolutely no regrets about leaving Arsenal last year.

The German spent four years as a Gunner and spent most of it as the first choice. However, things changed when Aaron Ramsdale joined the club and after just a month, he took over the number one role.

Leno had to leave the Emirates in search of regular game time, and he joined Fulham. Now, in an interview with SportBILD, he shared his thoughts on his time at Arsenal.

Bernd Leno says he has no regrets about leaving Arsenal

Bernd Leno didn’t quite get the credit he deserved at Arsenal.

The German is a magnificent goalkeeper. He saved the Gunners on numerous occasions, but the fact that he wasn’t as comfortable with the ball at his feet as Ramsdale meant he had to go.

Leno left Arsenal and joined Marco Silva’s Fulham last year. He had an amazing campaign at Craven Cottage, helping the Lilywhites finish 10th, above their local rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal too had a fantastic campaign. They were on top of the table for most parts of the season, but eventually finished second, five points short of Manchester City.

Leno was asked about the Gunners and he said he has no regrets about leaving them.

Speaking about moving to Fulham, he said: “I quickly found my rhythm again, gained confidence and played well. The way we played was intense. I like the gameplay. I haven’t regretted for a second that I stayed in England and went to Fulham.

“Fulham used to be an elevator crew. Now we want to establish ourselves properly. In the end, Arsenal didn’t become champions, but regardless of that, I had to look at myself: the Arsenal chapter was just over for me. I still have a good relationship with some guys.

“But I’m not crying after the Arsenal chapter, I haven’t missed or regretted anything.”

TBR View:

Arsenal selling Bernd Leno was just the best thing for all parties.

The German, branded as ‘outstanding’ by Aaron Ramsdale, was too good to be a number two. He had turned 30 as well this time last year, and he was at the stage of his career where he had to play every game.

That was never going to happen at Arsenal, which is why he decided to move across London to join Fulham. Unsurprisingly, he had an amazing campaign there.

Leno has no regrets leaving Arsenal, and we’re sure the Gunners are happy with their decision to sell him as well. The move worked out for everyone, which is a good thing.