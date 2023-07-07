‘Outstanding’ player Aston Villa allowed to leave this summer now wanted by Premier League club

The latest reports suggest that former Aston Villa star Ashley Young is attracting interest from Premier League club Luton.

According to talkSPORT, Young, who is now a free agent after Aston Villa let him go in the summer, is wanted by recently promoted Luton.

He has emerged as a surprise target fur Luton and they have already explored the possibility of signing Young during the summer transfer window.

Young, who is now 37 years-old, joined Villa in July 2021 and the club decided against extending his contract this summer.

Ashley Young definitely brought some good experience and quality to Villa over the years. The former English international has won various trophies over his career including the Premier League title.

With Unai Emery securing European qualification for Villa last season, the club will have a lot of matches next season. Due to this, they need lots of depth.

Due to this, the “outstanding” defender could have remained useful to the club as a squad player. With another Premier League club now interested, Villa may regret not extending his contract.

With so many fixtures, it is always good to have depth. Of course the veteran is towards the end of his player but he has won the Europa League before and his experience could have come in handy in the Europa Conference League.

It will be really interesting to see how Villa work in the transfer window this summer. They definitely need to add some more quality to the squad.

With West Ham winning the Europa Conference League last campaign, Villa will have the faith that they can do the same.