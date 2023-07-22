Leeds United need a new goalkeeper.

Illan Meslier is almost certain to leave Elland Road in the coming weeks, and after Joel Robles left the club, the Whites are short of options between the sticks.

Luckily, the Yorkshire club do have a few options that they are considering, and one of those is Angus Gunn.

Indeed, according to Phil Hay, Gunn is a player Leeds are really keen on, and that’s not all that surprising when you consider that he’s a goalkeeper Daniel Farke knows very well.

Farke had Gunn at Norwich on two separate occasions, and he has gone on the record to praise the goalkeeper in the past even when he’d made mistakes.

Farke a fan

Farke has described Gunn as an ‘outstanding’ goalkeeper in the past.

“Although he is nearly two metres tall and can then use his arms he lost that duel in the air against the striker. Don’t want to punish Angus. He played this season nearly with no mistakes,” Farke said after a loss to QPR.

“He is a young player and sometimes you have to accept they have a poor day but he has been outstanding for us this season.”

Get him in

It’s always so important for a manager to have a goalkeeper in his ranks that he can absolutely trust, and that’s what Gunn would be for Farke.

Farke knows his game like the back of his hand, and having a keeper between the sticks who you have no doubts about is a real weight off the mind.

With Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier having ropey spells in goal for Leeds, it will be a nice change for Leeds to have a goalie who is consistent and dependable at this level.

Keep an eye on this deal, because it’s one that makes a lot of sense.