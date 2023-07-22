‘Outstanding’ Leeds player will now leave Elland Road, has offers from Saudi Arabia

Leeds United won’t be welcoming Adam Forshaw back to Elland Road next season after the midfielder decided against signing a new contract.

Despite being out of contract, Leeds had offered Forshaw a new deal on reduced terms and there was hope he would sign the deal.

However, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Forshaw will now not be signing and instead will pursue opportunities elsewhere. The midfielder has interest, including from Saudi Arabia, where a mega-money deal could be on the table.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The ‘outstanding‘ Forshaw has been a key player for the Whites over a number of years. But his five and a bit year spell in West Yorkshire will now come to an end.

For Daniel Farke, it could well mean another position needs filling in the window. Farke is hoping to lead the Whites back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Forshaw will now have a decision to make on the next step in his career. Should an offer from Saudi come, he’ll surely find the salary hard to turn down.

A good Leeds servant

There’s nothing overly surprising in Adam Forshaw not signing a new deal but he will be missed at the club in general.

Injuries have probably robbed him of being at his very best over a consistent period of time. But all in all, Forshaw has been a loyal and good player for Leeds in the last half a decade.

Off the field, he’s likely to be a bit of a problem to replace. Farke, then, will have work to do in replacing him.