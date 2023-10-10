Ben White has improved immensely since he first came onto everyone’s radars in the EFL.

The defender has really had a rise to prominence through the leagues. He had successful loans with Newport, Peterborough and crucially Leeds United, before establishing himself at Brighton and earning a move to Arsenal.

White’s trajectory has been incredible since he broke through, and the scary thing is that he’s still getting better.

Indeed, he moved to right-back last season and he’s since made that position his own, going from strength to strength on a weekly basis.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been speaking about White’s improvement, and he’s praised the defender for how much he’s grown since shifting into right-back.

White has improved

Campbell spoke highly of the defender.

“Ben White bodied him, Ben White pocketed him. That just shows the trajectory of Ben White, he’s a centre-back at right-back and I think he’s grown in that position,” Campbell said.

“Ben White has been outstanding, the clean sheet is for the goalkeeper and the back four, that’s their hat-trick. Ben White as I say is going from strength to strength, the way he plays, he’s not gung-ho, it makes us so much more solid because you have to respect the space against Manchester City.”

Better and better

It’s been incredible to watch White’s improvement year on year.

From being one of the best players in League One to one of the best players in the Championship to a fully-fledged star for one of the biggest clubs in the world has been incredible to see.

White may be 26 now and entering his so-called ‘prime’ but given how he’s progressed in his career so far, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if he continued to get better and better.