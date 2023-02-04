'Outstanding': James Milner stunned by what he's seen from 23-year-old Liverpool player











Liverpool star James Milner has praised Cody Gakpo for his “outstanding” display at Brighton last time out.

The Reds veteran told the club’s media team it’s important not to overlook the positives amid a poor run of form.

Liverpool are currently struggling, with just one win from their last six games in all competitions.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp’s charges are also out of the FA Cup, due to a second defeat at the Amex Stadium in 15 days.

Gakpo joined Liverpool at the start of January after the Reds had sealed a deal for him a few days earlier.

The Reds beat other big clubs, including Manchested United, to the 23-year-old’s signature.

However, Gakpo is yet to get on the scoresheet for Liverpool.

Despite failing to get off the mark for his new club, Milner was eager to praise how well the Dutchman played last time out.

“It’s easy to be very down and look at all the negatives when you aren’t getting results you want,” he said.

“But it’s important to highlight things that are good as well.

“At Brighton, I thought Cody was outstanding.

“He’s obviously desperate to get on the scoresheet, but I thought his performance in the game was outstanding.

“It’s important that doesn’t get lost because, if you’re not acknowledging the good things you’re doing, it’s going to be hard to get the momentum and the confidence to get on a roll.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Things can and should get better – TBR View

Gakpo is getting used to a new league mid-season, not to mention having to play as a centre-forward due to Liverpool’s injury problems.

It’s no surprise he’s not prolific at this moment in time, but it’ll come with time.

And once Gakpo gets up and running with his maiden goal, hopefully the floodgates will open.

Once Liverpool start getting wins on board, then confidence will rise throughout the camp and they can build momentum.