‘Outstanding’ French coach is now on Leeds’ final shortlist to be new manager – Report

Leeds are edging closer to a decision on who’ll be their new manager and both Patrick Vieira and Daniel Farke are in contention.

That’s according to Sky Sports this evening, who report that Friday at Elland Road has been spent having talks with potential new managers.

It’s claimed that among the names on the final shortlist, former Crystal Palace coach Vieira is one of the candidates being considered.

Leeds considering hiring Patrick Vieira

Sky Sports claims that CEO Angus Kinnear and vice chairman Paraag Marathe have been heavily involved in discussions, with the mood believed to be positive.

And while there has been talk that Farke might end up being the preferred option, former Arsenal hero Vieira remains a serious option for Leeds.

The 45-year-old, labelled as ‘outstanding’ manager tipped to end up back at Arsenal by Paul Merson, was well liked at Palace before departing.

In the end, Palace made the right call as Roy Hodgson guided them to safey.

Vieira, though, is keen to get back into work and clearly sees Leeds as a project he can get firmly involved with.

A big name

This is a tricky one for Leeds really. In Farke, they have a manager who has been there and done it at Championship level. His success with Norwich was widely lauded and for good reason.

With Vieira, though, Leeds will get a big name coach to go with their own big name. And that, ultimately, could help them attract certain players.

A season in the Championship might be the making of Vieira as well. If he succeeds, then suddenly he’s on an upward curve and things might progress.

Leeds need to get this decision right. It’s clear they’ve worked hard to narrow things down. But in the end, making the right call is all that matters.