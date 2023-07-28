‘Outstanding’ Chelsea player now close to joining another Premier League team – Romano

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been tipped for a move all summer and is now getting ready to sign for fellow Premier League club, Fulham.

The England winger has not quite hit the heights many expected at Chelsea and it seems his time to leave has now come.

Hudson-Odoi has spent loan spells away from The Bridge and it now seems that he is set to depart for pastures new.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Hudson-Odoi is now set to leave for Fulham, with personal terms close to being agreed and a deal set to be signed.

According to Romano, the deal hinged on Marco Silva staying put and Hudson-Odoi is now set to sign for the London club ahead of the new season.

Hudson-Odoi will be looking to kick on at Fulham after falling well down the pecking order at Chelsea.

Despite being a full England international, the young winger has not kicked on and a move away from the Blues is probably best all around.

A change was needed for Hudson-Odoi

Some players just need to get themselves out of a club and with Callum Hudson-Odoi, it felt very much like he needed it.

The winger is clearly a big talent and at times he has shown big moments for Chelsea. But those moments have been few and far between and now a move to Fulham could be ideal for him.

Marco Silva has got Fulham playing some excellent football and this season feels a big one. Hudson-Odoi will be a top signing if Silva can get him firing.

If not, then we might end up being in the same situation next summer.