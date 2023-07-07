£25m Newcastle target happy to force move to Champions League club

New reports around Newcastle United transfer target Jesper Lindstrom are claiming that the player is happy to push for a move this summer.

According to FootballTransfers, Newcastle are interested in signing the player this summer. The player is very keen on playing Champions League football next season.

Due to this, the report suggests that he would be willing to force a move to a Champions League club despite being happy at his current club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The report goes on to say that the Bundesliga club know about Lindstrom’s desire to leave. Other reports have claimed that Frankfurt want at least £25million for the player.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Newcastle target Lindstrom wants to play at a Champions League star

Lindstrom has been praised and called a ‘Thomas Muller regen’. He is clearly highly-rated and the attacking midfielder has won the Europa League with the Bundesliga club.

The “outstanding” Danish international looks like a really good player who can help in both attack and also in defence.

Last season, he scored nine goals and also picked up four assists in all competitions. With Newcastle in the Champions League next season, they look to have a really good chance of acquiring Lindstrom.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Next season will no doubt be really interesting for Newcastle. They will want to finish high up the division again but with Europe to also deal with, this will be a lot harder.

To make it possible, they need to improve the quality of the squad. They have already made a big signing in Sandro Tonali, but they definitely need more additions.

Players like Lindstrom, who have won trophies and also European experience, will be a great way to strengthen their squad this summer.