‘Outrageous’: Adam Bogdan says £12m player was an absolute joke in training at Liverpool

Liverpool had a bit of a dull patch in the early-to-mid 2010s.

Indeed, silverware was hard to come by at Anfield during that period, but, despite some struggles, the Reds still had some immensely talented players.

The likes of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson were all brilliant around that period, but perhaps the most talented of the bunch was Daniel Sturridge.

Indeed, the former Chelsea striker was unbelievable for Liverpool when he was fit and available to play, and according to Adam Bogdan, speaking on The Kopite Podcast, the striker was a joke in training.

Indeed, Bogdan says that the £12m forward was always unbelievable in training, claiming that his shots were close to being unstoppable around that time.

Photo by VI Images via Getty Images

Sturridge was amazing

Bogdan spoke highly of the striker.

“I would say Sturridge. When he was fit he was unbelievable. His technique on his left foot. You remember the Europa League final in 2016, that goal, he would do it regularly in training. I’m the type of guy who blames himself for every goal, but in training he would stand in front of the ball and hit it with the outside of his foot and it goes in. His technique was outrageous, and his sense of how to get a goal was class,” Bogdan said.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

What a player

It’s such a shame that Sturridge’s career was blighted by injuries, because it’s easy to forget just what a talented player he was.

The England international was so fast, so skilful and so talented, and we can’t help but think that if he’d stayed fit, he’d have gone down as a Premier League great.

Sturridge had so much more to offer at Liverpool, but, sadly, injuries got the better of him.