Tottenham are really kicking into gear on transfer deadline day.

The north London club are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, while Lloyd Kelly is also said to be a target.

The Athletic have reported that Spurs have bid for Kelly, and according to Sky Sports, this offer was actually a swap deal bid.

Indeed, speaking on Sky Sports News (1/9/23 10:50AM), Jasper Taylor shared his information on this deal, and he says that Spurs offered Dier for Kelly, but Dier was not open to the move.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Swap deal mooted

Taylor shared what he knows about Dier.

“Let’s go back to Tottenham. Another deal involving Ange Postecoglou’s side. They have approached Bournemouth with a view to signing Lloyd Kelly. Some reports suggest a bid has already been made. Our information also suggests that Tottenham were offering Eric Dier in the deal, but the player has the desire to move abroad when his contract ends next summer,” Taylor said

Photo by Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

More swaps possible?

Dier may not have gone for this move, but don’t be shocked if Spurs try to line up one or two other swap deals today.

With the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Dier and Davinson Sanchez all still at the club, Spurs do have a lot of deadwood that needs shifting, and one way that could happen is by swapping players.

It’s clearly a ploy that Daniel Levy has in mind, so keep an eye on any other potential part-exchange deals at Tottenham in the coming hours.