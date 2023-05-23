‘Our information is’: Journalist shares what he’s hearing about Arne Slot and Tottenham now











Tottenham have not made an official approach for Arne Slot yet, but the Dutchman is the favourite for the Spurs job.

That is according to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke who shared his information on The View From the Lane Podcast.

The journalist stated that it has become clear over the past few days that Slot is becoming more and more likely to become the next Spurs boss, but, as of yet, there has been no approach.

However, Pitt-Brooke also noted that this really isn’t anything to worry about, claiming that the official approach is usually one of the last things to happen in situations like this.

No Slot approach

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about he would-be Tottenham boss.

“As it stands, our information is that Tottenham have not made an official request to Feyenoord, we’re not in the final stages yet, that said, the official approach is usually the final thing to happen. Ideally clubs know who they want and then they make the approach. There’s a long way to go, anyone who lived through 2021 knows it’s not over until he’s on the club website with a scarf. It certainly feels like things have moved on in Slot’s favour and he now feels like the clear favourite to be the next Tottenham manager,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Few hurdles

Slot may be the clear favourite to be the next Spurs boss, but there are still a few hurdles to clear here, and as many Tottenham fans know, that is an issue.

Indeed, how many times have we heard this before?

Just a few weeks ago Thomas Tuchel was the favourite for the job, then it was Julian Nagelsmann and then Xabi Alonso and now Slot.

Spurs may want the Eredivisie winner as their new head coach, but closing a deal is often more difficult than it seems.

