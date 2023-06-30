Ornstein suggests Liverpool are now ‘confident’ of signing £60m star

Liverpool are now confident that a deal to sign RB Leipzig playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai can be pushed through.

That is according to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claim that Liverpool are now ‘pushing ahead’ with a deal for Szoboszlai.

It’s stated that a move to sign Szoboszlai looked difficult earlier this week, especially with Newcastle united thought to be keen.

Yet Ornstein now claims that the ‘dynamic has shifted’ and Newcastle are out of the picture, living Liverpool ‘confident’ of a deal.

The full report indicates that Szoboszlai has a €70million (£60million) release clause as part of his Leipzig contract.

That clause is thought to expire at the end of the day, meaning Liverpool are still in a race against time to get a deal done.

It may well be that Liverpool commit to paying a slightly higher price than the release clause, but paid in instalments to appease Leipzig and nullify the deadline.

Relations between Liverpool and Leipzig are already strong after previous deals involving Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate.

Add in that Liverpool talent Fabio Carvalho is set to join Leipzig on loan and it looks like Liverpool have a route to signing Szoboszlai.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has also offered news on Szoboszlai, adamantly stating that Liverpool are not being used in the race for Szoboszlai.

Some had wondered whether Liverpool were just being floated out there to force a move to Newcastle or tempt Leipzig into offering a new deal.

Romano claims that negotiations are ongoing though and the two clubs are discussing the final price for Szoboszlai.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Leipzig are already losing Christopher Nkunku this summer and would hate to lose another top talent like Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old Hungarian bagged 10 goals and 13 assists for Leipzig last season, continuing to shine as a dangerous and creative midfielder.

Liverpool have already secured one midfield signing in Alexis Mac Allister but are now closing in on another with Szoboszlai a top target.