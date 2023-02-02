Ornstein shares what Arsenal camp thought about Jorginho arrival











David Ornstein has spoken about new Arsenal signing Jorginho on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

The Athletic journalist said, as he understands it, that the Gunners coaches and “a lot of the players” are excited.

In addition, Ornstein believes Jorginho will hit the ground running at Arsenal as he’s still in the same league and city.

Arsenal completed the signing of the Italy international from Chelsea on transfer deadline day earlier this week.

The Gunners snapped up Jorginho – whose Blues contract was set to expire in the summer – for £12million.

The 31-year-old has brought a wealth of experience and a star-studded CV with him to the Emirates Stadium.

And Ornstein reckons Jorginho’s arrival at N5 has largely gone down well with the Arsenal camp.

“As I understand it,” he told show host Joe Tomlinson.

“A lot of the players, the staff at Arsenal are very happy to acquire a player of such tactical intelligence and understanding for Arteta’s system, technical quality and experience as they look to push on for the Premier League title.

“For him, he stays in London, doesn’t need time to acclimatise and adapt, he gets a good move. So it feels like a win-win that one.”

‘Canny signing’

Ornstein also spoke to The Athletic Football Podcast about the Arsenal camp’s reaction to Jorginho’s arrival.

“They certainly think this is a canny signing,” he said.

“There was an initial scepticism on the basis of his age which is a throwback to Arsenal signing others from Chelsea like Willian and David Luiz in a time where they were not so good.”

“Arsenal liked Jorginho. Mikel Arteta was a part of the Man City hierarchy that tried to sign him from Napoli.

“Arsenal then tried to sign him a few years ago. We’ve seen him embracing Jorginho as he’s left the pitch in the past. We know he’s a high-level player.

“When the news started to filter through to the playing squad and staff it generated a really positive response because players and staff know quality players.

“The view was that he has a fantastic technical level and tactical level, and vast experience.”

Jorginho a great shout for Arsenal at this moment in time – TBR View

Admittedly, Jorginho’s arrival at Arsenal has been met by a mixed reception by the Gunners fanbase.

Over the past few transfer window, Arsenal have focused on signing relatively young talents with resale value and plenty of years ahead of them.

Jorginho, at 31 years of age, doesn’t quite fit that bill. But Arsenal are in a different place to where they were even just one year ago.

The team has been completely overhauled, the dressing room is different. Players like Jorginho are now the exception rather than the norm.

In addition, Arsenal are in a position they’ve not been in for a long time – topping the table and challenging for the title.

A player like Jorginho, who has experience in winning trophies, knows how to deal with the pressure and will help the younger players keep cool heads in the run-in.