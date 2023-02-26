‘Optical illusion’: Former PL ref now shares whether VAR should have overturned Aston Villa penalty vs Everton











Sean Dyche lost his first home game in charge of Everton yesterday in a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

However, there was plenty of talk on BT Sport, via Liverpool Echo, when Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot in the second half.

In the 63rd minute of the game, Idrissa Gana Gueye was adjudged to have fouled John McGinn in the penalty area and without hesitation, Taylor pointed to the spot.

The replay shown on TV and in the BT studio showed Gana Gueye getting his toe to the ball, with the ball then going in a different direction.

In the BT Sport studio, Fara Williams who was reporting on the game said that the penalty should not have been awarded.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Williams said, via the Liverpool Echo: “Referee pointed straight to the spot, it’s McGinn that goes down. Ooh, I think if VAR has a look at this, I think Gueye gets a touch on the ball and if VAR have a look it’s not a penalty if they look at it.”

Former Premier League referee and part of BT Sport’s panel Peter Walton agreed with the referee’s original decision.

“I’ve had a look at it and from one angle it looks as if he gets the ball, but from another angle, he doesn’t get the ball,” Walton said.

“I don’t think it’ll be overturned, I think it’s a penalty kick. There is an optical illusion here, I think it’s a penalty. He doesn’t get the ball.”

Williams disagreed and was backed up by former defender Martin Keown, who added. “I feel it stinks of arrogance, honestly, that comment. If you’re in the stadium, the referee should be allowed to be sent over and take a look at that.”

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Walton’s confusion in the studio didn’t help matters, as he wasn’t sure whether Gueye had won the ball or not.

The former players on the panel certainly had a very different reaction to the incident.

Walton explains Everton vs Aston Villa penalty

Chris Kavanagh was the VAR yesterday, and has been involved in some controversial calls when it comes to Everton in the past.

He was in charge of last season’s game vs Manchester City in which he missed a handball by Rodri.

Everton lost the game 1-0 and received an apology from the head of the professional referees body, Mike Riley.

In November 2021, Kavanagh pointed to the spot when he adjudged Hugo Lloris to have tripped Richarlison after 63 minutes during Everton’s 0-0 draw with Tottenham.

VAR got involved and asked Kavanagh to check the pitchside monitor. The original decision was overturned because there was conclusive evidence of Lloris having touched the ball.

But Kavanagh did not do the same yesterday when in charge of VAR, as he did not overturn the decision to award Aston Villa a penalty against Everton.