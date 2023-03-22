‘Opens the door’: Jude Bellingham may do something that will give Liverpool a chance to sign him - journalist











Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Jude Bellingham’s future amid ongoing links to Liverpool.

It was reported earlier this week by David Ornstein that Liverpool are unlikely to sign Bellingham due to the fact they may be priced out of a move for the England international.

However, according to Bailey, there’s every chance that Bellingham signs a new contract with Borussia Dortmund, and, interestingly, that could open the door for Liverpool to go and get him next summer.

Indeed, Bailey says that if Bellingham signs a new deal, he’d have a release clause of less than £100m, and that could allow Liverpool to win the race for his signature.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Bellingham’s new deal

Bailey shared what he knows about Bellingham.

“He comes with a huge wage packet as well Bellingham. From our understanding they’re (Liverpool) still in the race, it is where it is. Bellingham we expect him to make a decision and to tell Dortmund where he is by the end of the month, but some people are saying that it could be by Easter which is a few weeks later,” Bailey said.

“We don’t know yet, but it will be one of those three clubs if he does go. The staying at Dortmund thing is growing stronger and stronger, he’s very happy there and in another 12 months he can have his own pick of clubs then, his release clause will be less than £100m, look at what Haaland went for. If he wants to join Liverpool this may be the hint we all need that he wants to join Liverpool because that opens the door for them.”

Liverpool’s big chance

This could be a huge opportunity for Liverpool.

As The Athletic reported earlier this week, Bellingham may be too expensive for the Reds right now, but with a release clause and an extra year for Liverpool to find outside investment as FSG look to shake-up the ownership structure at Anfield.

Bellingham staying at Dortmund for an extra year could actually end up being a blessing in disguise for Liverpool, even if it causes a problem for their midfield search this summer.

Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

