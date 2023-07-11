Harvery Barnes is open to joining Newcastle United this summer.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on NUFC Matters about the winger and his recent links to the Magpies.

Barnes has been strongly linked to Newcastle for a little while now, but according to Jacobs, there is a stumbling block in terms of the two parties’ valuations of the player.

Leicester want around £40m for the player, but Newcastle are prepared to pay a maximum of £35m.

Of course, a compromise can be reached, and according to Jacobs, Barnes is very much open to this move and the Tyneside club are to be considered as favourites in this race.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Barnes open to Newcastle

Jacobs shared what he knows about the winger.

“In terms of the deal I think that it’s fair to say there is a slight gulf in valuation between the clubs but they have been quietly working away and talking about the deal and a formal bid is expected to go in next week.”

“£40 million might be a bit ambitious to my knowledge, in terms of what Leicester could get, that is the number that they would ideally like but I think that Newcastle may well come in a little bit lower than that, if not considerably lower than that.”

“I was told that the maximum Newcastle would be prepared to pay is more likely £35 million and that the formal bid that goes in could even be under £30 million. So we have to wait and see if that’s good enough to get a deal done. To my knowledge, Barnes is very much open to the move and Newcastle at this point are front runners.

“West Ham also have been keen on Barnes but haven’t yet moved to any degree and Aston Villa and Tottenham have taken a look in the past but this one at the moment is in Newcastle’s hands.”

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Great signing

Even at £40m, this would be a fantastic signing for Newcastle United.

Make no mistake about it, Barnes is a top class player at this level, and these days, it’s very rare that you can sign a player of this calibre in their prime for such a fee.

Of course, Newcastle, as with any other club, want to get the best fee possible, but as the richest club in the world, it wouldn’t be too painful if they had to bite the bullet and cough up the cash for Barnes.