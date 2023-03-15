‘Open to coming’: £34m striker Harry Kane has called 'great' would be willing to join Newcastle - journalist











Speaking on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs has been discussing Newcastle United’s search for a striker and Tammy Abraham.

According to Jacobs, the £34m man is on the Magpies’ radar, and what is more important is that he may well be open to joining the Tyneside club, claiming that Abraham would be keen to come back and play in the Premier League sooner rather than later after a spell over in Italy.

Abraham, of course, has played in England before with Chelsea, while he’s also been capped by Gareth Southgate, with England skipper, Harry Kane, even branding him as ‘great’ in the past.

Abraham open to England return

Jacobs shared what he knows about Abraham.

“Callum Wilson doesn’t have tons of seasons ahead of him, so maybe it’s that Newcastle do go in for a more traditional number nine, and Vlahovic would fall into that category, and they’ve also looked at Tammy Abraham as well without really advancing anything. He’s been on their radar as well and I think Abraham would be quite open to coming and playing back in the Premier League sooner rather than later,” Jacobs said.

Knows how to score

Say what you will about Tammy Abraham’s all-round game, he certainly knows how to put the ball into the back of the net.

He’s been banging them in for Roma over the past 18 months or so, while he had a more than respectable record when he was first-choice at Chelsea.

Whether or not his style of play suits an Eddie Howe team is up for debate, but he could well be a valuable addition to a Newcastle side that is struggling for goals at the moment.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the summer window and Newcastle look to add more firepower to their attack.

