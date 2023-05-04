'One to watch': Fabrizio Romano shares update on Aston Villa January target











Aston Villa were linked with Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson ahead of the January transfer window.

Last October, the Daily Mail claimed that Villans boss Unai Emery was keeping tabs on the 21-year-old striker.

Nothing came of the rumours linking Jackson and Villa, though Bournemouth came close to landing the player.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

In the end, the move collapsed, and the Senegal international remained at the La Liga club.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on Aston Villa’s reported January target.

The transfer insider wrote on Twitter that the attacking ace will be “one to watch” in the summer window.

Romano says Jackson is “expected to move in the summer” and “many clubs are tracking him”.

Our view

Villa have enjoyed a remarkable season under Emery and remain in contention for a European finish.

Whatever happens, the future looks bright for the club, and they’ll no doubt bolster their ranks considerably.

Jackson is a talented, young and versatile forward who Emery knows well and has tipped for stardom.

The 21-year-old can play across the whole front line and has bagged four goals in his last three La Liga games.

Emery said last year: “Nicolas Jackson is doing a very good job with the B team. He is a player with an interesting style of play.

“We will see how we can help him and what he can bring to us. He can play in different attacking positions.

“Now that he is free of injuries it is up to him to earn his place in the first team and show the extent of his talent.

“He has a lot of room for improvement and could well be one of the next stars of Senegal.

“His progress is to be followed.”

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Jackson reportedly has a £29million release clause on a contract which lasts until the summer of 2026.

For a Premier League club, such a fee would hardly break the bank.

We’ll see whether Villa retain an interest in Jackson going into the summer, but he’d certainly be a good shout for them.