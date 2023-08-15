It’s no secret that Tottenham need to sign a new striker now.

The north London club have just lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, and there is a huge gap in the squad now after the England captain’s departure.

Spurs will need a new bona fide goalscorer to lead their line, and according to Fabrizio Romano, one player to keep an eye on is Jonathan David.

Indeed, Romano says David is an important name to consider when speaking about potential incomings at Tottenham, claiming that he is one to watch.

One to watch

Romano spoke about David on the Here We Go Podcast.

“Also it is important to mention Jonathan David as one of the strikers they have always been following. Again, no bid, but they have always been following this player. It is not close, advanced or concrete, but in terms of players being monitored, he could be one to watch,” Romano said.

Perfect for Ange

Jonathan David could be just the man for Ange Postecoglou.

If you watched the Australian’s Celtic team, you will know how important it is for his strikers to press hard and use their pace to run in behind and get one on one with a goalkeeper.

So, how about signing one of the fastest striker’s in Europe.

Indeed, according to Ligue 1’s stats, David was one of the fastest players in France last season, while The Speeds Database have him down as being quicker than the likes of Mo Salah and Dusan Vlahovic.

David is an incredible fit for this Postecoglou system, and if Spurs can get their hands on him, they could well have their perfect Harry Kane replacement.

As Romano says, this is certainly one to keep a eye on.