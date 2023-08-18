Arsenal may have to dip back into the transfer market to sign another defender this summer.

Indeed, after Jurrien Timber picked up an ACL injury, the Gunners are, once again, looking short at the back.

It could be argued that an injury to William Saliba cost the north London club the Premier League title last season, and they will want to avoid the same fate this time around.

So, who could Arsenal go for?

Well, according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Mohamed Simakan is one player to keep an eye on.

The RB Leipzig defender was linked to Arsenal earlier in the window, and Jones has spoken up the idea of the Gunners returning for the defender.

WARSAW, POLAND – 2022/11/02: Dominik Szoboszlai (L), Mohamed Simakan (C) of RB Leipzig, and Mykhailo Mudryk (R) of Shakhtar seen in action during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig at Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Legia Warsaw Municipal Stadium. Final score; FC Shakhtar Donetsk 0:4 RB Leipzig. (Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Simakan an option

Jones shared his verdict on the 23-year-old.

“I’ll just say, they were linked with Simakan as well heading into the summer, so that’s probably one that hold a half decent value as well. It’s just one to keep an eye on too and not forget because these same names keep cropping up across the summer and they haven’t moved yet,” Jones said.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Mikel Arteta of Arsenal gesticulates during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Great option

Simakan certainly fits the bill in terms of what Arsenal are looking for in a Timber alternative.

The Gunners will want a young, athletic right-back who can also play at centre-half, and, they should look no further than Simakan.

Simakan is certainly a strong player who could hold his own at the heart of the defence, while he also has the necessary speed to own the right flank.

According to The Speeds Database, Simakan has hit a top speed of 20.64 Mp/h, that is incredible pace for a defender. For context, that’s faster than Sadio Mane – a winger who is widely accepted to be one of the fastest players on the planet.

At the age of 23, this is a young man who has plenty of room to improve, and he could be a great depth option as Arsenal try to compete on four fronts next season.