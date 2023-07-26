‘One source has told us’: Sky Sports journalist shares what he’s now hearing about Romeo Lavia

Liverpool appear to be leading the race to sign Romeo Lavia as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his midfield at Anfield.

The Reds have made an opening bid for the Belgian midfielder, and while that has been knocked back, there is still a sense that this is a deal that could well get done.

Indeed, Liverpool appear to be favourites here, but according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, there’s still the off chance that Chelsea get involved here.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Sheth spoke about Lavia, and he claimed that one source has told Sky that Chelsea are also keen on Lavia and are just keeping an eye on this situation right now.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Chelsea want Lavia

Sheth spoke about the midfielder.

“We think Southampton want closer to £50m for the very talented 19-year-old. One source has told us at Sky Sports News that Chelsea are keen on Lavia as well and are just keeping an eye on his situation. Southampton want big money for him and he has four years left on his contract,” Sheth said.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Watch out

As things stand, Liverpool look to be leading the race to sign Lavia, but we’ve been here before.

Indeed, Chelsea are the kings of the hijack in the transfer market.

The Blues are brilliant when it comes to snatching 11th hour deals from other clubs, just look at how they handled the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from under Arsenal’s noses in January, and they could do the same here.

Liverpool can’t afford to get too comfortable in this transfer race, because if Chelsea are lurking, you’re always in danger.