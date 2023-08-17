West Ham United are struggling to strengthen this summer.

Despite receiving £105m for Declan Rice this summer, the Hammers have struggled to sign a number of their key targets this summer so far.

Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Carlos Borges are all deals that have either stalled or collapsed, and the Hammers are still working hard to get key signings over the line.

According to Dharmesh Sheth, speaking on Sky Sports News, the Hammers are in talks over the signing of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, and according to one source, Kudus is open to a move to east London.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – NOVEMBER 01: Mohammed Kudus of Ajax controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangers FC and AFC Ajax at Ibrox Stadium on November 1, 2022 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Kudus keen to join

Sheth shared what he’s heard about Kudus.

“We’re told that West Ham remain in talks with Ajax over the signing of Mohammed Kudus. There’s plenty of interest from other clubs, there was even talks of Arsenal and Chelsea being interested in Kudus. The information I’m getting is that one source claims that West Ham are getting encouragement that Kudus himself could be open to a move to the London Stadium,” Sheth said.

ROTTERDAM – (LR) Youri Baas of Ajax, Dusan Tadic of Ajax, Mohammed Kudus of Ajax, Davy Klaassen of Ajax, Jorge Sanchez of Ajax celebrate the 0-1 during the Semifinal of the KNVB Cup match between Feyenoord and Ajax in Feyenoord Stadium de Kuip on April 5, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands ANP MAURICE VAN STEEN (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Get him in

If the player wants to join, West Ham need to go out and agree a fee with Ajax as soon as possible.

Kudus is an unbelievable talent. He could genuinely be the best player in this West Ham team in four or five different positions, and he has top European pedigree.

The Hammers certainly have the money to spend after signing Rice, and while agreeing a deal with Ajax is never easy, if ever there was a time for West Ham to push the boat out and spend big on a player, this is it.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as West Ham desperately try to improve their squad this summer.