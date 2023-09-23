‘One of the only ones’: Kevin Campbell says he’d actually take £22m Tottenham player at Arsenal

It’s north London derby weekend, and that means that we’re constantly hearing debate about which players from Tottenham would get into Arsenal’s team and vice versa.

A lot of the combined XIs we’ve been seeing have been quite one-sided with Arsenal dominating after a fantastic season that ended with a title charge last time around.

However, there are a few Spurs players that are worthy of getting into the Arsenal team right now, and according to Kevin Campbell, Heung-Min Son is one player who fits into that category.

Speaking on Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel, Campbell stated that Son is one of the only Tottenham players he’d currently take at Arsenal, claiming that both James Maddison and Cristian Romero both have slight cases to make as well.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Son would get in Arsenal’s team

Campbell shared his verdict on the £22m Tottenham man.

“Listen I think Son is one of the only ones. Maddison could have a shout if there were any problems in the midfield. Maddison is an excellent player. If there were injuries at the back, Romero could get in as well. Apart from those three, and I’m not saying they will get in, I wouldn’t take any other Spurs player,” Campbell said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tough

Heung-Min Son is a bona fide Premier League great at this point, but, in all honesty, it is tough to say whether or not he’d get into the current Arsenal team.

Yes, his Tottenham legacy is outstanding, but the reality is that Gabriel Martinelli did outperform Son last season, and the two have been very close this term in terms of performances as well.

Son is a fantastic player, but Arsenal’s squad is so well-stocked right now that we have to wonder whether or not he’d even get into the side.